G-B to be brought at par with rest of developed areas: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Thursday, said efforts were afoot to mainstream Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) in diverse areas particularly education, health, and information technology, so as to ensure its economic prosperity, said a press release.

In a meeting with newly-elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said effective and sustainable steps would be taken to bring G-B at par with the rest of the developed areas of the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, and the deputy speaker attended the meeting.

President Alvi said the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan offered immense potential in tourism sector, and stressed a strategy to exploit the available opportunities to the maximum. The president said that the development in education and health sectors was important for prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that every possible effort would be made to resolve the problems in this regard.

In view of the hurdles in online education, he said, proper infrastructure would be put in place, and assured that funds would be released soon for the provision of 4G broadband connections in the area. He mentioned that the recent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were held in a transparent manner.

President Alvi said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would usher in a new era of economic development for the G-B and prove beneficial for the economy of the area.

Also, the regional trade through Gwadar Port and enhancing the capacity of Karakoram Highway would put a positive impact on the economy of G-B, he added.

The president stressed the need for investment in food-processing sector to boost exports of local fruits. He also called for modern technology and infrastructure to benefit from the potential of the G-B's mineral sector.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said several development projects were on the cards to promote areas of education, health, agriculture, and fisheries, in the G-B.

He expressed hope that with improvement in irrigation system, the agriculture sector of the G-B would soon become self-sufficient. He said the federal government would extend all possible assistances to resolve the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan and ensure its uplift.-PR

