ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

G-B to be brought at par with rest of developed areas: Alvi

12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Thursday, said efforts were afoot to mainstream Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) in diverse areas particularly education, health, and information technology, so as to ensure its economic prosperity, said a press release.

In a meeting with newly-elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said effective and sustainable steps would be taken to bring G-B at par with the rest of the developed areas of the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, and the deputy speaker attended the meeting.

President Alvi said the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan offered immense potential in tourism sector, and stressed a strategy to exploit the available opportunities to the maximum. The president said that the development in education and health sectors was important for prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that every possible effort would be made to resolve the problems in this regard.

In view of the hurdles in online education, he said, proper infrastructure would be put in place, and assured that funds would be released soon for the provision of 4G broadband connections in the area. He mentioned that the recent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were held in a transparent manner.

President Alvi said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would usher in a new era of economic development for the G-B and prove beneficial for the economy of the area.

Also, the regional trade through Gwadar Port and enhancing the capacity of Karakoram Highway would put a positive impact on the economy of G-B, he added.

The president stressed the need for investment in food-processing sector to boost exports of local fruits. He also called for modern technology and infrastructure to benefit from the potential of the G-B's mineral sector.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said several development projects were on the cards to promote areas of education, health, agriculture, and fisheries, in the G-B.

He expressed hope that with improvement in irrigation system, the agriculture sector of the G-B would soon become self-sufficient. He said the federal government would extend all possible assistances to resolve the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan and ensure its uplift.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Education Health IT President Dr. Arif Alvi 4G

G-B to be brought at par with rest of developed areas: Alvi

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.