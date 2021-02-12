PU RIC announces scholarships for Uzbek students

LAHORE: Punjab University Regional Integration Centre on Thursday marked Zaheer uddin Babar Day by announcement of scholarships for Uzbek students, signing a MoU, organizing an art exhibition and a conference to promote bilateral relations with Uzbekistan. The events were organized in collaboration with the Centre for Global and Strategic Studies and Uzbekistan's Embassy at Al Raazi Hall. Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Arif Usmanov called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office to discuss enhancement of mutual cooperation among the universities of both the countries.

A MoU was also signed between Punjab University and Uzbekistan's Tashkent State University for exchange of teachers, students and launching of joint research projects.

Addressing the conference, Uzbek Ambassador Usmanov said that he was immensely impressed by the artwork of PU students in which they had truly reflected the culture of Uzbekistan in a creative manner. He said that the life of Zaheer uddin Babar could be a guideline to promote bilateral relations between the two countries and there were many cultural similarities. He said that Lahore was very dear to every Uzbek citizen.

He said that Uzbekistan wanted to promote socio-economic relations with Pakistan. The establishment of a rail track from Tashkent to Peshawar would play an important role in the promotion of trade and people to people contact.

On the occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed announced to give scholarships to Uzbek students and invited them to study in Punjab University. In the conference titled "Legacy of Zaheer uddin Mohammad Babur and its Relevance in Contemporary Bilateral Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan", Uzbekistan's Ambassador Usmanov, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) member board of experts Dr Mahmood ul Hasan, Executive Director Col Khalid Taimur (r), Chairman PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, PU Institute of Communication Studies Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, PU College of Art and Design Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, PU Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, University of Peshawar's Area Study Centre Director Prof Dr Shabir Ahmad Khan, PU's Dr Faraz Anjum, Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, other faculty members and a large number of students participated in the conference.

