ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PU RIC announces scholarships for Uzbek students

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab University Regional Integration Centre on Thursday marked Zaheer uddin Babar Day by announcement of scholarships for Uzbek students, signing a MoU, organizing an art exhibition and a conference to promote bilateral relations with Uzbekistan. The events were organized in collaboration with the Centre for Global and Strategic Studies and Uzbekistan's Embassy at Al Raazi Hall. Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Arif Usmanov called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office to discuss enhancement of mutual cooperation among the universities of both the countries.

A MoU was also signed between Punjab University and Uzbekistan's Tashkent State University for exchange of teachers, students and launching of joint research projects.

Addressing the conference, Uzbek Ambassador Usmanov said that he was immensely impressed by the artwork of PU students in which they had truly reflected the culture of Uzbekistan in a creative manner. He said that the life of Zaheer uddin Babar could be a guideline to promote bilateral relations between the two countries and there were many cultural similarities. He said that Lahore was very dear to every Uzbek citizen.

He said that Uzbekistan wanted to promote socio-economic relations with Pakistan. The establishment of a rail track from Tashkent to Peshawar would play an important role in the promotion of trade and people to people contact.

On the occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed announced to give scholarships to Uzbek students and invited them to study in Punjab University. In the conference titled "Legacy of Zaheer uddin Mohammad Babur and its Relevance in Contemporary Bilateral Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan", Uzbekistan's Ambassador Usmanov, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) member board of experts Dr Mahmood ul Hasan, Executive Director Col Khalid Taimur (r), Chairman PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, PU Institute of Communication Studies Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, PU College of Art and Design Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, PU Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, University of Peshawar's Area Study Centre Director Prof Dr Shabir Ahmad Khan, PU's Dr Faraz Anjum, Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, other faculty members and a large number of students participated in the conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab University Regional Integration Centre Oybek Arif Usmanov Al Raazi Hall Zaheer uddin Babar

PU RIC announces scholarships for Uzbek students

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.