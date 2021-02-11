ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.02%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 37.03 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,568 Decreased By ▼ -75.82 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,467 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-0.04%)
Australia shares set to open lower as tech stocks likely to drag

Reuters 11 Feb 2021

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Thursday with tech stocks expected to drag, as major indexes on Wall Street slipped from record levels in the overnight session.

Tech industry giants Tesla, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Apple weighed the most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes during US trade.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 90.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.5% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2131 GMT.

