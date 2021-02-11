KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 New Hellas Disc. PNSC 09-02-2021 Crude Oil OP-2 Ps Milano Disc. Carbon Transtrade Ltd. 09-02-2021 Black Seed SAPTL-3 Rome Express Disc/Load Hapag Lloyd 09-02-2021 Container B-1 Trf Memphis Disc. Alpine Marine 09-02-2021 Chemical Services B-8/B-9 Botany Bay Disc/Load Riazeda 10-02-2021 Container B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Eastwind 01-02-2021 Soya Bean Shipping Seeds B-13/B-14 Eider S Disc. Wheat Daco Marine 07-02-2021 Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24/B-25 Yara J Disc. Iron & Seatrade 10-02-2021 Steel Scrap B-26/B-27 Shiling Disc/Load Oceanic 08-02-2021 Container Shipping B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc/Load X-Press Feeders 08-02-2021 Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Glyfada 10-02-2021 L/29000 Clinkers Ocean Services Korea Chemi 11-02-2021 L/4000 Ethanol East wind Shipping Glen Canyon 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Bridge Msc Nicole 11-02-2021 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Tamina 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ship OOCL Pakistan Grand Way Star 11-02-2021 L/3323 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd. Porthos 11-02-2021 D/7701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd. Lmz Titan 11-02-2021 D/52500 Wheat Ocean World ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mahavir 10-02-2021 Tanker N/A Cosco Malaysia 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A Franbo Logos 10-02-2021 General Cargo N/A Mohar 10-02-2021 Cement N/A Diyala 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A As Sicilia 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A Lila 10-02-2021 General Cargo N/A Hyundai Jakarta 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A Alondra 10-02-2021 Live Stock N/A Dm Jade 10-02-2021 Tanker N/A Scarlet Lady 10-02-2021 Wheat N/A ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Porthos Project Sino Trans 09.02.2021 Cargo MW-2 Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea 08.02.2021 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 09.02.2021 Atlanta ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak 09.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO BW Danube Magas Alpine 07.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine 09.02.2021 Sakura ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lisa Containers Maersk Pak 10.02.2021 Stena Image Palm Oil Alpine -do- Kiran Marmara Coal East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= BW Danube Magas Alpine 10.02.2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Gien Canyon Containers Ocean Network 10.02.2021 Birdge Summer Ploeg Palm Oil Alpine -do- TSM Pollux Palm Oil Alpine -do- Chemroad Hope Palm Oil Alpine -do- Corona Palm Oil Alpine Waiting For Berth Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen - BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services - Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine - MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine - Gas Amazon LPG M. International - Bel Atlantic Steel Coil GAC - The Chief Bifumen Trans Marine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Cape Male Containers - 11.02.2021 Aristomenis Containers - -do- MSC Ishkia Containers - -do- Milaha Natural Gas - -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021