Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              New Hellas     Disc.          PNSC               09-02-2021
                                 Crude Oil
OP-2              Ps Milano      Disc. Carbon   Transtrade Ltd.    09-02-2021
                                 Black Seed
SAPTL-3           Rome Express   Disc/Load      Hapag Lloyd        09-02-2021
                                 Container
B-1               Trf Memphis    Disc.          Alpine Marine      09-02-2021
                                 Chemical       Services
B-8/B-9           Botany Bay     Disc/Load      Riazeda            10-02-2021
                                 Container
B-11/B-12         Attalia        Disc.          Eastwind           01-02-2021
                                 Soya Bean      Shipping
                                 Seeds
B-13/B-14         Eider S        Disc. Wheat    Daco Marine        07-02-2021
                                                Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25         Yara J         Disc. Iron &   Seatrade           10-02-2021
                                 Steel Scrap
B-26/B-27         Shiling        Disc/Load      Oceanic            08-02-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
B-28/B-29         Diyala         Disc/Load      X-Press Feeders    08-02-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Glyfada           10-02-2021     L/29000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Korea Chemi       11-02-2021     L/4000 Ethanol            East wind Shipping
Glen Canyon       11-02-2021     D/L Container          Ocean Network Express
Bridge
Msc Nicole        11-02-2021     D/L Container            Msc Agency Pakistan
Tamina            11-02-2021     D/L Container Ship             OOCL Pakistan
Grand Way Star    11-02-2021     L/3323 General Cargo      Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Porthos           11-02-2021     D/7701 General Cargo      Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Lmz Titan         11-02-2021     D/52500 Wheat                    Ocean World
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mahavir           10-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Cosco Malaysia    10-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
Franbo Logos      10-02-2021     General Cargo                            N/A
Mohar             10-02-2021     Cement                                   N/A
Diyala            10-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
As Sicilia        10-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
Lila              10-02-2021     General Cargo                            N/A
Hyundai Jakarta   10-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
Alondra           10-02-2021     Live Stock                               N/A
Dm Jade           10-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Scarlet Lady      10-02-2021     Wheat                                    N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Porthos        Project        Sino Trans         09.02.2021
                                 Cargo
MW-2              Dynamic-M      Cement         Crystal Sea        08.02.2021
MW-4                                                                      NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak         09.02.2021
                  Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Amalfi     Containers     MSC Pak            09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             BW Danube      Magas          Alpine             07.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dias           Wheat          Transmarine        29.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemroad       Chemicals      Alpine             09.02.2021
                  Sakura
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     Maersk Pak                        10.02.2021
Stena Image       Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kiran Marmara     Coal           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
BW Danube         Magas          Alpine                            10.02.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gien Canyon       Containers     Ocean Network                     10.02.2021
Birdge
Summer Ploeg      Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
TSM Pollux        Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Chemroad Hope     Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Corona            Palm Oil       Alpine                     Waiting For Berth
Al-Salam-II       Gas Oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
BTG Kailash       Soya bean      Ocean Services                             -
Farah Louise      Soya bean      Alpine                                     -
MG Kronos         Soya bean      Alpine                                     -
Gas Amazon        LPG            M. International                           -
Bel Atlantic      Steel Coil     GAC                                        -
The Chief         Bifumen        Trans Marine                               -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Cape Male         Containers     -                                 11.02.2021
Aristomenis       Containers     -                                       -do-
MSC Ishkia        Containers     -                                       -do-
Milaha            Natural Gas    -                                       -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

