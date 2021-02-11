Markets
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 New Hellas Disc. PNSC 09-02-2021
Crude Oil
OP-2 Ps Milano Disc. Carbon Transtrade Ltd. 09-02-2021
Black Seed
SAPTL-3 Rome Express Disc/Load Hapag Lloyd 09-02-2021
Container
B-1 Trf Memphis Disc. Alpine Marine 09-02-2021
Chemical Services
B-8/B-9 Botany Bay Disc/Load Riazeda 10-02-2021
Container
B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Eastwind 01-02-2021
Soya Bean Shipping
Seeds
B-13/B-14 Eider S Disc. Wheat Daco Marine 07-02-2021
Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25 Yara J Disc. Iron & Seatrade 10-02-2021
Steel Scrap
B-26/B-27 Shiling Disc/Load Oceanic 08-02-2021
Container Shipping
B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc/Load X-Press Feeders 08-02-2021
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Glyfada 10-02-2021 L/29000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Korea Chemi 11-02-2021 L/4000 Ethanol East wind Shipping
Glen Canyon 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express
Bridge
Msc Nicole 11-02-2021 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan
Tamina 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ship OOCL Pakistan
Grand Way Star 11-02-2021 L/3323 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Porthos 11-02-2021 D/7701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Lmz Titan 11-02-2021 D/52500 Wheat Ocean World
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mahavir 10-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Cosco Malaysia 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
Franbo Logos 10-02-2021 General Cargo N/A
Mohar 10-02-2021 Cement N/A
Diyala 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
As Sicilia 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
Lila 10-02-2021 General Cargo N/A
Hyundai Jakarta 10-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
Alondra 10-02-2021 Live Stock N/A
Dm Jade 10-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Scarlet Lady 10-02-2021 Wheat N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Porthos Project Sino Trans 09.02.2021
Cargo
MW-2 Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea 08.02.2021
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 09.02.2021
Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak 09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO BW Danube Magas Alpine 07.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine 09.02.2021
Sakura
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lisa Containers Maersk Pak 10.02.2021
Stena Image Palm Oil Alpine -do-
Kiran Marmara Coal East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
BW Danube Magas Alpine 10.02.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gien Canyon Containers Ocean Network 10.02.2021
Birdge
Summer Ploeg Palm Oil Alpine -do-
TSM Pollux Palm Oil Alpine -do-
Chemroad Hope Palm Oil Alpine -do-
Corona Palm Oil Alpine Waiting For Berth
Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen -
BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services -
Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine -
MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine -
Gas Amazon LPG M. International -
Bel Atlantic Steel Coil GAC -
The Chief Bifumen Trans Marine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Cape Male Containers - 11.02.2021
Aristomenis Containers - -do-
MSC Ishkia Containers - -do-
Milaha Natural Gas - -do-
=============================================================================
