Bahrain authorises Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
10 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Bahrain has authorised Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TV's twitter account said on Wednesday.
Bahrain already uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
