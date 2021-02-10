ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.81%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.46%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 120.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.69%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.81%)
FFBL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.57%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.43%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TRG 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.42%)
UNITY 35.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 18.68 (0.37%)
BR30 25,837 Increased By ▲ 86.01 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,744 Increased By ▲ 69.66 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,519 Increased By ▲ 32.21 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BHP partners with JFE Steel to study cutting carbon from steel-making

  • "Throughout the collaboration the two companies will also share knowledge on reducing carbon emissions across the steel value chain," a statement from BHP said.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: BHP Group said on Wednesday it would invest up to $15 million over five years as part of a deal with Japan's JFE Steel to look at technologies and other ways to lower emissions from the steel-making process.

BHP is the world's biggest listed miner and biggest coking coal producer. Combined with iron ore, also mined by BHP, coking coal is used to make steel, producing millions of tonnes of CO2.

The investment is part of BHP's $400 million fund for reducing emissions, as investor pressure builds on mining companies to find more sustainable ways to operate.

Under the partnership with JFE Steel, owned by JFE Holdings , studies will be conducted on how the properties of raw materials from Australia can help lower emissions and increase efficiencies from the blast furnace.

"Throughout the collaboration the two companies will also share knowledge on reducing carbon emissions across the steel value chain," a statement from BHP said.

The miner last year inked a $35 million deal with China Baowu to address climate change issues and awarded a tender to Eastern Pacific Shipping to charter five bulk iron ore carriers powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner alternative to normal ship fuel.

BHP has pledged to cut carbon emission by 30% by 2030 while JFE Steel, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to lower its own emissions by more than 20% by 2030.

BHP Group CO2 Coking coal JFE Steel

BHP partners with JFE Steel to study cutting carbon from steel-making

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters