ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
AVN 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
BOP 9.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
DGKC 119.35 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.45%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.09%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KAPCO 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.74%)
PAEL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.5%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.84%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TRG 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.62%)
UNITY 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (29.13%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 7.28 (0.15%)
BR30 25,759 Increased By ▲ 7.77 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,672 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,486 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0%)
Philippine central bank to hold rates despite inflation pressures

  • While the BSP has dismissed the inflation uptick as "transitory", some economists have ruled out further policy easing this year and have raised the possibility of a rate hike.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

MANILA: The Philippine central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, shrugging off a projected uptick in inflation to support the country's pandemic-hit economy, a Reuters poll showed.

All 13 economists surveyed in the poll predicted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will leave the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility unchanged at 2.0% for a second straight meeting.

"We do not see the BSP deviating from its accommodative monetary policy stance, that is, not prematurely hiking policy rate on the back of elevated headline inflation," said Kanika Bhatnagar, an economist at ANZ.

Inflation, which had been picking up since the last quarter of 2020, hit a two-year high of 4.2% in January, as supply constraints boosted the price of meat and vegetables.

While the BSP has dismissed the inflation uptick as "transitory", some economists have ruled out further policy easing this year and have raised the possibility of a rate hike.

The BSP slashed rates by a cumulative 200 basis points last year, at a time when the economy suffered the worst contraction on record due to the pandemic.

If economic indicators do not show an improvement and government spending remains lacklustre in the first quarter, Bhatnagar said the BSP will likely take up the slack with another rate cut of 25 basis points at its March meeting.

Philippine central bank pandemic ANZ BSP Bhatnagar

