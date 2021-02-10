SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retreat to 3,503 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a strong resistance at 3,584 ringgit.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from 3,846 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit.

A break above this barrier could lead to a gain to 3,684 ringgit.

However, the contract failed to close above this level on Tuesday. This indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Palm oil has to drop to 3,503 ringgit first before either sliding more or retesting 3,584 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit reveals a similar resistance at 3,606 ringgit, the 23.6% level.

These resistances may work together to stop the rise.

