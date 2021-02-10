ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
AVN 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
BYCO 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
DGKC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.09%)
FFBL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.74%)
PAEL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TRG 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.34%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (29.13%)
BR100 4,995 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (0.16%)
BR30 25,758 Increased By ▲ 7.2 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,662 Decreased By ▼ -12.31 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,485 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)
Palm oil may retreat to 3,503 ringgit

  • On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit reveals a similar resistance at 3,606 ringgit, the 23.6% level.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retreat to 3,503 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a strong resistance at 3,584 ringgit.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from 3,846 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit.

A break above this barrier could lead to a gain to 3,684 ringgit.

However, the contract failed to close above this level on Tuesday. This indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Palm oil has to drop to 3,503 ringgit first before either sliding more or retesting 3,584 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit reveals a similar resistance at 3,606 ringgit, the 23.6% level.

These resistances may work together to stop the rise.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

