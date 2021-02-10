ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
BYCO 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
DGKC 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
EPCL 47.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
HUBC 90.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
JSCL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
PPL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
PRL 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.47%)
PTC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TRG 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.98%)
UNITY 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (29.13%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -7.34 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,656 Decreased By ▼ -95.19 (-0.37%)
KSE100 46,536 Decreased By ▼ -138.51 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -58.68 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street peers higher

  • The energy sub-index gained over 1%, boosted by stronger oil prices. Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a seventh straight session to hit a 13-month high.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by technology stocks as they mirrored sharp gains among their Wall Street peers overnight, while strong domestic earnings reports also boosted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 6,846.60 by 0110 GMT, with gains across the board. The benchmark slid 0.6% on Tuesday.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the fifth session in a row, boosted by gains in tech giants Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet.

This helped Australia's technology sector gain over 2%, with Afterpay rising 2.3% and Wisetech advancing 1.8%.

Shares of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) jumped as much as 1.2%, after the country's largest lender declared a higher dividend than from six months ago as it beat first-half cash profit estimates.

The stock, however, later erased all gains to fall more than 1%.

The heavyweight financial index gained as much as 2%, helped by Insurance Australia Group's near 6% jump, its biggest intraday percentage rise in 10 months, after the insurer posted better-than-expected half yearly core earnings.

Gold stocks strengthened nearly 2%, buoyed by Northern Star Resources' over 5% gain, after the gold miner reported a 46% rise in half-year net profit attributable and declared an interim dividend of 9.5 Australian cents per share.

The energy sub-index gained over 1%, boosted by stronger oil prices. Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a seventh straight session to hit a 13-month high.

Viva Energy advanced about 6%, while Origin Energy added 1.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 12,876.65.

Top losers were Meridian Energy and Restaurant Brands New Zealand, falling 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

Australian shares NASDAQ Apple Commonwealth Bank of Australia Amazon S&P/ASX 200 index rose WiseTech Global New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index Viva Energy Meridian Energy and Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street peers higher

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters