ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.01%)
ASC 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
BYCO 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
DGKC 117.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.45%)
EPCL 47.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
HUBC 90.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
PPL 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.96%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.37%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
TRG 122.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.02%)
UNITY 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (30.71%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -7.9 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,657 Decreased By ▼ -94.35 (-0.37%)
KSE100 46,543 Decreased By ▼ -131.76 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,431 Decreased By ▼ -55.35 (-0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set for positive start as tech stocks seen gaining

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 59.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Australian shares were geared to rise at the open on Wednesday, with technology stocks seen gaining, as their Wall Street peers strengthened overnight.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the fifth time in a row in the last session, helped by gains in Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 59.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2126 GMT.

Australian shares Amazon New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index S&P/ASX 200 index close

Australia shares set for positive start as tech stocks seen gaining

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters