Australia shares set for positive start as tech stocks seen gaining
10 Feb 2021
Australian shares were geared to rise at the open on Wednesday, with technology stocks seen gaining, as their Wall Street peers strengthened overnight.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the fifth time in a row in the last session, helped by gains in Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet
The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 59.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2126 GMT.
