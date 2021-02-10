PSX remains volatile: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions. BRIndex100 closed at 4,990.60 points, up only 1.76 points or 0.04 percent. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,033.66 and intraday low of 4,984.39 points. Volumes stood at 596.064 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 42.05 points or 0.16 percent to close at 25,753.45 points with a turnover of 366.196 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index lost 47.10 points or 0.10 percent and closed at 46,674.77 points. Daily trading volumes however increased to 664.033 million shares as compared to 428.626 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.677 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 21 billion to Rs 8.413 trillion. Out of total 420 active scrips, 212 closed in negative and 191 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 62.859 million shares and gained Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 5.89 followed by Pak Refinery that inched up by Rs 0.51 to close at Rs 29.03 with 43.177 million shares. Khyber Textile and National Refinery were the top gainers increasing by Rs 20.45 and Rs 19.44 respectively to close at Rs 293.50 and Rs 514.07 while Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 269.13 and Rs 142.50 respectively to close at Rs 10,527.43 and Rs 6,298.33.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 58.82 points or 0.67 percent to close at 8,687.09 points with total turnover of 7.272 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 5.46 points or 0.08 percent to close at 6,717.66 points with 18.542 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 66.88 points or 0.72 percent to close at 9,243.57 points with 36.665 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 43.63 points or 0.72 percent to close at 6,121.89 points with 31.590 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 38.88 points or 0.89 percent to close at 4,418.71 points with 52.302 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,431.46 points, up 39.86 points or 1.18 percent with 193.329 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index remained volatile amidst firm resistance at 47,000 levels. Market made a high and a low of plus 269 and minus 93 points respectively consequently closing at 46,674 level, down 47 points.

E&Ps gained for the day as oil traded on the higher side in the international market where MARI (up 1.0 percent), OGDC (up 0.5 percent), POL (up 1.8 percent) and PPL (up 0.3 percent) closed in green sphere.

On the news flow cabinet body approved payment of worth Rs 403 billion to 46 IPPs, to which KAPCO (up 3.1 percent) and HUBC (up 0.3 percent) closed up. Moreover, investor interest was seen in refineries as PRL (up 1.8 percent), BYCO (up 3.4 percent), ATRL (up 6.6 percent) and NRL (up 3.9 percent) closed in positive belt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021