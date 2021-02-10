ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates Act, 2020: Farogh calls for effective implementation

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, on Tuesday called for effective implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 by the Pakistan’s missions abroad in order to facilitate Pakistani diaspora.

The minister stated this, while chairing a meeting to formulate a plan in this regard at the Law Ministry, which was attended by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Secretary Dr Hashim Popalzai.

According to a statement issued by the Law Ministry, Dr Naseem apprised the representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis about the usefulness of the system developed with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He said 95 percent of the cases involving transfer of immovable and movable property of the deceased were not disputed and could be resolved within days.

He said many legal heirs who lived abroad could not visit Pakistan to obtain letters of Administration and Succession Certificates previously because they were required to be present in Pakistan, at the same time along with the other legal heirs, which was practically difficult. He said the system that had been developed with assistance from the NADRA would make it convenient for the overseas Pakistanis to obtain Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates with the help of biometric verification at the Pakistani missions abroad. Foreign Secretary Mehmood lauded the initiative, and said it would definitely facilitate Pakistanis living abroad. He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would work with the Ministry of Law and Justice to educate Pakistanis living abroad, regarding the efficacy of the system. The Ministry of Law and Justice will craft a message in this regard. The message will be shared with the Pakistani missions abroad by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The missions will also be equipped to carry out the required services.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akber. The follow up meeting on the matter will be held next week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

