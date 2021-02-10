Amin Babar made KP gems and jewellery sector chairman

PESHAWAR: Amin Hussain Babar, a renowned trader and pattern in chief of Traders Alliance Federation and vice chairman National Peace Council Pakistan Trading Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made chairman Gems and Jewellery sector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All members of the Traders Alliance core committee termed the appointment of Amin Hussain Babar as provincial chairman Gems and Jewellery sector a biggest achievement of the alliance, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Ghulam Bilal Javed, president of Traders Alliance said that the traders’ alliance is being strengthening and gaining much popularity among the business community with the passage of time. According to the statement, the traders’ alliance will be further strengthened under leadership of pattern in chief, Azizullah Khan, Chairman Maj Arshad Mehmood (retired), Chief Executive Chaudhry Shahid Ghafoor.

