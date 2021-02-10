ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured: Speaker NA

  • He directed PESCO officials to come up with a comprehensive plan to curb load shedding next summer.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that provision of basic amenities to the people is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken by the Parliament to ensure uninterrupted supply of facilities especially the continuous supply of electricity to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief on the issues of Electricity Supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Parliament House.

The Speaker directed chief executive officer PESCO to resolve the power related issues such as unannounced load shedding, over-billing, installation of transformers and power tripping as soon as possible in province and especially in Swabi.

The Speaker said that improvised and uninterrupted power supply would also be helpful in achieving the dream of industrialization.

He said that the advent of activity in the Rashakai special Economic zone would generate employment opportunities apart from increase in economic activity.

He also demanded a detailed report from PESCO officials on the progress made in repairing the transformers.

He directed PESCO officials to come up with a comprehensive plan to curb load shedding next summer.

The Speaker said that providing solutions to the problems of the people at their doorstep was part of the manifesto of the incumbent government, therefore no negligence will be tolerated, in this regard.

The PESCO Chief also briefed the Speaker about the progress made in installation of 220 KV grid station in Swabi.

He assured the Speaker about uninterrupted supply of power in Swabi.

Asad Qaiser PESCO Parliament House industrialization Electricity Supply

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured: Speaker NA

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters