PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

  • The SAPM said that a report will be presented to the prime minister after carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter.
  • In the video, stacks of currency can be seen sitting atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI MPAs.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to immediately remove provincial law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan from the post following a leaked video in which PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before the Senate elections in 2018.

The development was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill in a tweet, in which he said that PM Imran has directed the KP chief minister to remove the law minister and summoned an inquiry report over the matter.

The SAPM said that a report will be presented to the prime minister after carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter.

The present KP Law Minister Sultan Khan was a member of the Qaumi Watan Party during the 2018 Senate elections.

In the video, stacks of currency can be seen sitting atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI MPAs.

Former PPP MPA Mohammad Ali Bacha can be seen handing over the stacks to the PTI parliamentarians. PTI's Sultan Mohammad Khan can be seen receiving money in the video and keeping it in a bag.

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

