Centene misses profit estimates on higher costs

US health insurer Centene Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to higher costs.

Centene also forecast 2021 adjusted profit between $5 and $5.30 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $5.24, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Centene raised its full-year revenue forecast range to $116.1 billion to $118.1 billion, from $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion.

Net loss attributable to Centene was $12 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of $209 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Centene reported adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, below analysts' estimates of 47 cents.

Total revenue rose to $28.29 billion from $18.86 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $28.36 billion.

Reuters