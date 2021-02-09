ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Pakistan

My father is a survivor, I am still hopeful of his return: Sajid Ali

BR Web Desk Updated 09 Feb 2021

Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been missing since Saturday with search-and recuse effort entered fourth day today (Tuesday), his son Sajid Ali Sadpara is now hoping for a miracle by terming his father a ‘survivor’.

As per details, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile lost contact with the base camp on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications from them.

In an interview with Geo News, Sajid Ali recalled his last meeting with his father. “The last time I saw my father was on February 5.”

“We were on our way up the K2 mountain when I had to turn back 8,200-meters into the journey due to an equipment glitch. But my father was motivated and ready to continue.”

Ali said that his father was excited to become the first Pakistani to scale the world’s second highest mountain K2 in the winters.

"Before I left him that afternoon, he said, pointing to the mountains around him: God has given Pakistan a beautiful gift. Which is why we, Pakistanis, should be the first to climb this peak.”

It has been four days today. No one has seen my father since that day. He is up there somewhere, 8,000-feet high.

Ali said that he is still hopeful that his father would return.

“To be honest, I am still hopeful of his return. My father is a survivor you see. He always has been.”

