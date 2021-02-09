ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
AVN 104.18 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.93%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.65%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.39%)
EPCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
FFL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
HUBC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.74%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.3%)
JSCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 44.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.77%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.74%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TRG 129.75 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (4.97%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,025 Increased By ▲ 35.94 (0.72%)
BR30 26,041 Increased By ▲ 329.56 (1.28%)
KSE100 46,906 Increased By ▲ 184.39 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,599 Increased By ▲ 99.37 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Qatar Petroleum signs deal for mega-LNG expansion

  • "We estimate it will have over 75 million mtpa of uncontracted LNG volume to sell by 2027, around 70% of its LNG portfolio," he said.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Qatar Petroleum (QP), the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, signed a contract on Monday for the first phase of its North Field LNG project expansion, aiming to boost the country's LNG output by 40% a year by 2026.

The expansion, which will take Qatar's LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 77 million mtpa, is the largest single LNG project ever to be sanctioned, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

QP signed a contract covering major onshore engineering, procurement and construction at the expansion project, known as North Field East, with a joint venture between Chiyoda and Technip.

Production from that phase will start by the fourth quarter of 2025 and reach full capacity by late 2026 or early 2027, QP's CEO Saad al-Kaabi said in a virtual news conference.

"The total cost of the project will be $28.7 billion, making it one of the industry's largest investments in the past few years and largest LNG capacity ever built," Kaabi said.

Kaabi, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said that while QP is ready to develop the North Field alone, a bidding process for international oil firms to take up to a 30% stake in the project's first phase will start next week.

He said he expects a decision to finalise partnerships with oil companies for the field's expansion by the end of this year. ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips are long-standing partners in Qatar's LNG plants.

A second phase, known as the North Field South project, is expected to lift Qatar's LNG production capacity further to 126 mtpa by 2027.

Kaabi said QP is currently evaluating a further increase in LNG capacity beyond the 126 mtpa.

"I would say 'stay tuned'," he added.

The new capacity from North Field East, an LNG export plant being developed in the United States with Exxon Mobil Corp, and expiring long-term LNG contracts from some existing projects mean Qatar's export volumes are increasing, Wood Mackenzie research director Giles Farrer said on Tuesday.

"We estimate it will have over 75 million mtpa of uncontracted LNG volume to sell by 2027, around 70% of its LNG portfolio," he said.

At a long-term breakeven price of just over $4 per million British thermal units, Qatar's LNG production is at the bottom of the global LNG cost curve, alongside Arctic Russian projects, Farrer said.

"Qatar is pursuing market share. This FID (final investment decision) is likely to put pressure on other pre-FID LNG suppliers, who may find Qatar has secured a foothold in new markets."

LNG ExxonMobil Total Qatar Petroleum ConocoPhillips Chiyoda Saad al Kaabi

Qatar Petroleum signs deal for mega-LNG expansion

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters