Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Pakistan has reported its lowest number of coronavirus cases since October 31 after 1008 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

The last time the country reported its lowest number of cases in the second wave was on October 31 when it recorded 977 cases. During the last 24 hours, 31,509 tests were conducted across the country. Pakistan has conducted 8,256,378 tests since the virus first emerged last year.

Out of the new tests conducted, 1008 came out positive, taking the nationwide tally to 556,519. Sindh reported 387 cases, Punjab 412, Balochistan 8 and KP recorded 94 new cases. Islamabad reported 86 new coronavirus cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 while Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 cases. Currently, there are 31,510 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, the novel coronavirus also claimed 40 more lives, taking the death toll to 12,066. Meanwhile, 1,441 people also recovered in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 512,943.