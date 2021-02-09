Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.45 points, to 29,432.92.
09 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning on a positive note, continuing a global rally fuelled by US stimulus hopes and news that infections are slowing in major economies.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.45 points, to 29,432.92.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill
Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC
Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance
Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG
Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months
Read more stories
Comments