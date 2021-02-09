Army should not be dragged into politics: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that the Pakistan Army is apolitical and should not be dragged into politics.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the army is not meeting anyone through backdoor channels and that the armed forces have no interest in politics.

He said without a proper research and knowledge things should not be said on air.

If anyone has any evidence, it should be brought forth, else such rumours should be stopped, he added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG said that the armed forces already have their “hands full” with the “huge responsibility of looking at security, internal and external threats”.

It does not suit anybody, Maj Gen Iftikhar said, to comment about this without any evidence.

He also talked about a recent United Nations report by a monitoring team responsible for tracking terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS, which acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan government against elements involved in terrorist activities.

According to the report, the threat from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over “100 cross-border attacks within three months last year”.

The Foreign Office had termed the report a “vindication” of Pakistan’s stance.

Pakistan handed over a dossier last year to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and Jamaatul Ahrar.

Both terrorist groups have been designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

“We had already presented evidence a long time ago about the regrouping of these terrorist organisations, who is supporting them, how they are collaborating, and how they are harmful for the entire region,” Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

“In my opinion, India has been exposed to a considerable extent. We have talked about this, I have informed [the nation] through my pressers. I was also in the presser with the foreign minister at the Foreign Office [where] a dossier was presented in front of the whole world.” “It is a good thing, the massive acknowledgement of what we have been trying to say and hopefully the world is going to take notice of this.” The ISPR chief separately said India has been exposed to a great extent before the world while noting that the military had shared details regarding Indian terrorism in a previous press conference.

While talking about Pakistan mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who is still missing along with two others during a K2 expedition, Gen Iftikhar described Sadpara as “a national hero” and said that Pakistan Army would not leave any stone unturned in the search operation.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the DG ISPR noted that the entire world had been affected by coronavirus and that the Pakistani nation fought the pandemic successfully with the help of its healthcare workers.

“The Chinese military has donated Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army, which the army has given to Pakistan’s healthcare workers,” he said.

