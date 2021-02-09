Markets
New York cotton
09 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 83.00 84.76 82.73 84.62 12:45 - 1.88 20309 82.74
Feb 08
May'21 84.32 85.85 84.05 85.78 12:44 - 1.76 21855 84.02
Feb 08
Jul'21 84.97 86.63 84.86 86.58 12:44 - 1.74 7675 84.84
Feb 08
=================================================================================
