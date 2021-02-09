ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder
Feb 09, 2021
Markets

Cotton jumps over 1pc

Reuters 09 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose more than 1% on Monday on prospects of a market-friendly federal supply-demand report, while increased likelihood of a large stimulus package in the United States further supported the natural fibre.

The cotton contract for March rose 1.47 cents, or 1.8%, to 84.21 cents per lb by 1:17 p.m. EST (1817 GMT), having jumped to its highest level since August 2018 at 84.89 cents in the previous session. “We’re waiting for WASDE tomorrow. Average trade guess is that we will have a little bit smaller crop,” said Sid Love, commodity trading adviser at Kansas-based Sid Love Consulting.

“(Also) with the price of corn, sorghum and soybeans going up like a rocket it is kind of hard to see a lot of shifting of acres back to cotton,” he said, adding that gains in the grains and equities market were also supporting cotton.

The US Department of Agriculture’s highly anticipated monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is due on Tuesday.

“We need more cotton than we can plant this season coming up, and the demand for it will be there whether we have ample supply or not,” Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities Ltd, said in a note on Sunday.

A gauge of global stock markets set another record high on hopes that US lawmakers will soon pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package, while wheat and corn prices rose. Congress on Friday approved a budget plan that would allow the $1.9 trillion relief bill to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Total futures market volume fell by 37,649 to 44,239 lots. Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Feb. 5 totaled 92,617 480-lb bales, up from 89,849 in the previous session.—Reuters

Corn Trade Cotton COVID19 ICE cotton WASDE Sid Love Louis Barbera corn prices

