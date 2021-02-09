ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ferozsons Laboratories        05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021          -                  -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
(DAWHSC-1) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -              -                  -
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Chashma Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021     11.02.2021         50 (F)
Premier Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                  -
Macter International          16.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         12.02.2021         19 (I)
(HUBCSC-2) Hub Power          16.02.2021   22.02.2021          -              -                  -
Indus Dyeing & Mfg            17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Hascol Petroleum              17.02.2021   23.02.2021     23.02.2021(u)       -                  -
PIC Terminal                  17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Sunrays Textile Mills         17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills      18.02.2021   27.02.2021     27.02.2021          -                Nil
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills                   19.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Nimir Industrial Chemicals    19.02.2021   25.02.2021          -         17.02.2021         20 (I)
Chakwal Spinning Mills        20.02.2021   26.02.2021     26.02.2021          -                Nil
Bank Alfalah                  06.03.2021   09.03.2021     09.03.2021     04.03.2021         20 (F)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         30 (I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         35 (I)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank           13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -              -                  -
Faran Sugar Mills             18.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021          -                Nil
Gharibwal Cement              21.02.2021   27.02.2021     27.02.2021(u)       -                  -
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021          -              -                  -
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021     14.04.2021     05.04.2021         50 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure Ghani Glass BankIslami Pakistan Mehran Sugar Mills Premium Tex Mills Hercules Corporation

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Cross-border movement of goods: FBR to allow CCS subscribers to get enrolled in PSW

APTTA extension for 3 months as issues stay unresolved

Govt mulling reducing taxes on imported food items

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.