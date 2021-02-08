ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, PML N afraid of defeat in Senate elections: FM Qureshi

  • Qureshi maintained those who raised slogan of sanctity of vote (Vote Ko Izzat Do) should also maintain the sanctity of votes in Senate elections also.
APP 08 Feb 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) are afraid of defeat in Senate polls.

Addressing a public rally on occasion of inaugural ceremonies of different road schemes at UC 64 in NA 156, Foreign Minister remarked that both parties, PPP and PML N, always did "Briefcase politics".

Why both political parties are worried on open ballot, he questioned and stated that opposition was noticing confirmed defeat in upcoming Senate elections.

Qureshi maintained those who raised slogan of sanctity of vote (Vote Ko Izzat Do) should also maintain the sanctity of votes in Senate elections also.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was working on one point, which aimed at avoiding cases and seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Qureshi said that PDM was doing politics of chaos and It was also targeting country's institutions while urging them (PDM) to show some political maturity.

To whom agenda, was PDM working, asked Qureshi adding that PDM should not issue irresponsible statements which could harm the system.

Qureshi categorically stated that the government would not offer any NRO to looters.

The date for tendering resignations was over. Now, PDM is talking about holding long march. Shah Mahmood maintained that the PTI government had no threat from PDM's protest demonstrations.

The government will complete its constitutional term Qureshi sadig adding that the incumbent government was working on durable masses friendly development projects.

The government is evolving policies to facilitate common men. Prime Minister Imran Khan is pro-poor leader and he is committed to the welfare of the poor, stated FM Qureshi. Qureshi also inaugurated eight different road schemes on this occasion.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, and large number of PTI workers and citizens were also present.

Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

PPP, PML N afraid of defeat in Senate elections: FM Qureshi

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters