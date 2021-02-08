Pakistan
Malik Zafar Iqbal appointed as Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission
Updated 08 Feb 2021
Punjab government has appointed (retired) Lieutenant General Malik Zafar Iqbal as Punjab Public Service Commission's chairman for the period of three years.
The appointment was confirmed by the Government of Punjab, Services & General Administration department in a notification.
The notification read: “In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Pubic Service Commission Ordinance 1978, Governor Punjab is pleased to appoint (retired) Lieutenant General Malik Zafar Iqbal as chairman of the Punjab Pubic Service Commission with immediate effect for the period of three years against a vacant post.”
Sajjad Saleem Hotiana will be relived from the charge of the post, further in the notification.
