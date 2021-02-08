ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US 10-yr yield rises to 1.2pc, inflation expectations build

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus package looks likely to be approved by Congress, bypassing Republican roadblocks.
  • Ten-year borrowing costs extended their rise to the highest since last March at 1.2%, while 30-year yields touched 2% for the first time since mid-February 2020 .
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

LONDON: A US Treasury selloff gathered pace on Monday, with 10-year yields rising to 1.20% and inflation expectations at the highest since 2014 as investors priced an acceleration in economic recovery thanks to President Joe Biden's spending package.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package looks likely to be approved by Congress, bypassing Republican roadblocks. Friday's lacklustre labour data appeared to highlight the urgency of getting state support to the economy.

Ten-year borrowing costs extended their rise to the highest since last March at 1.2%, while 30-year yields touched 2% for the first time since mid-February 2020 .

Ten-year yields are up around 30 bps since end-2020.

Rabobank analysts said the catalyst appeared to be Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments "where she cited her expectation that, with sufficient fiscal support, the US should be at full employment in 2022".

The Treasury curve steepened further, with the gap between 2- and 10-year yields now at its widest since early-2017 at around 108.4 bps.

The 5-year/30-year Treasury yield gap widened to around 151.50 bps, a new October 2015 high.

Inflation expectations have been steadily rising in recent weeks and on Monday, 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose briefly above 2.20%, the highest since 2014.

Investors will be closely watching inflation data due on Wednesday. Prices had increased 0.4% in December.

"Inflation is becoming a prominent theme with a growing suspicion that its rise could be larger and longer-lasting than the Fed currently anticipating," ING Bank told clients.

The moves haven't yet spooked global equity markets which hit a record high on Monday.

US Treasury economic recovery US Treasury bonds

US 10-yr yield rises to 1.2pc, inflation expectations build

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters