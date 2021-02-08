Markets
Chile consumer prices jump 0.7pc on food, transport costs
- Statistics agency INE said rolling 12-month inflation hit 3.1%, within the central bank's target range of between 2%-4%.
- Chile is the world's top copper producer.
08 Feb 2021
SANTIAGO: Chile's consumer prices jumped 0.7% in January, boosted primarily by an increase in the price of food, beverages and transportation, the government said on Monday.
