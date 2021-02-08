Pakistan
Three dies in car-rickshaw collision
- Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as three persons were died and two others got serious injuries when a speeding car collided with a rickshaw in Manawan area of Lahore on Monday.
According to rescue sources,the accident was occurred due to over-speeding, three persons were died on the spot, a Private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Three dies in car-rickshaw collision
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments