World
Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases
- The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.
08 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.
