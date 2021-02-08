ANL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.09%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.83%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.06%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-4.77%)
FCCL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
FFBL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.11%)
HASCOL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HUBC 91.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
JSCL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 43.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.78 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.7%)
PRL 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (4.5%)
UNITY 35.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -10.09 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By ▼ -23.47 (-0.09%)
KSE100 46,906 Increased By ▲ 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 19,569 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-0.04%)
Australia shares poised to open slightly up

  • Global markets also appeared upbeat on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revial hopes.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Monday, with energy stocks likely to gain, as the country logged zero new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days over the weekend.

Global markets also appeared upbeat on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revial hopes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.07%, a 62.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Friday.

