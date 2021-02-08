Markets
Australia shares poised to open slightly up
- Global markets also appeared upbeat on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revial hopes.
08 Feb 2021
Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Monday, with energy stocks likely to gain, as the country logged zero new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days over the weekend.
The local share price index futures rose 0.07%, a 62.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Friday.
