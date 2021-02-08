ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Govt taking revolutionary steps for welfare of youth: minister

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of youth and work was underway to provide them sports facilities as per international standard in every tehsil and district.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said keeping in view the importance of physical and mental fitness of the youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated 1000 Playground project. The minister expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Pakistan Sports Festival here at Jamrud Sports Complex.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said that youth is our precious asset and attracting them to healthy activities is one of the top priorities of the government. He said that practical steps have been taken in all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and integrated districts without any discrimination to empower the youth. He said sports infrastructure was being developed to bring forward the talented players so that they can bring laurel for the country.

He said that Pakistan Sports Festival, being organised in all tribal districts, would ensure commutative exposure to the talented tribal youth. This assures that peace has been restored in the entire province.

Our Armed Forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, he added. Holding Pakistan Sports Festival will help the youth to hone their talent in healthy activities.

He said the federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to sports activities and that is why the provincial government has allocated a handsome amount of Rs2.7 billions in this regard for development of sports infrastructure under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities.

youth welfare Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Religious Affairs

