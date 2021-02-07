ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

  • The punishments will come into effect on Monday, the central bank added.
Reuters 07 Feb 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank said on Sunday it had banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and suspended it for two years from trading forex derivatives as part of a crackdown on speculation.

The Taiwan dollar is at a more than 23-year-high against the US dollar as the island's trade-dependent economy booms on global demand for its tech products as people work from home.

The central bank has been particularly concerned about a case where it said foreign banks helped grain companies engage in currency speculation through deliverable forwards, affecting the stability of Taiwan's foreign exchange market.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the central bank had sent letters outlining punishments to Deutsche Bank, Citigroup Inc, ING and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) for their involvement.

Apart from the punishment for Deutsche Bank's Taipei branch, the central bank said in statement that ING and ANZ's Taipei offices would not be allowed to trade Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards for nine months.

Citi's Taipei office would be suspended from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable forwards for two months, it added. Citi declined to comment. Representatives for the other three banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The punishments will come into effect on Monday, the central bank added.

Eugene Tsai, head of the central bank's foreign exchange department, told Reuters that transactions made by the banks in accordance with the rules before Friday had been completed on schedule.

He added that the punishment against Deutsche meant it would not be able to trade forex options or swaps.

The central bank announced its probe into the case last month, which it said involved eight grain-trading companies.

Deutsche Bank forex Citigroup Inc Taiwan's central bank ING Group

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters