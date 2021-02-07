ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MCC Port Qasim collects Rs57.93bn in Jan

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate Port Qasim has collected Rs 57.93 billion in January, 2021, surpassing the collection of preceding month of last year by Rs 907 million. According to the provisional statistics, the Port Qasim Collectorate has collected Rs 57.93 billion in January, 2021 as compared to the collection of Rs 57.02 billion made during January 2020, depicting 1.59 percent growth in revenue collection.

Similarly, the total revenue collection during last seven months (July-January) of the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 379.52 billion, of which, the department has collected Rs 112.84 billion as customs duty, Rs 232.86 as sales tax, Rs 30.67 as income tax and Rs 3.143 billion as Federal Excise Duty (FED).

