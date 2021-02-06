ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM directs PEDO to complete arrangements for ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Project

  • The meeting also approved a social enterprise model for operation and management of micro hydropower projects with a generating capacity of 100 KW and above.
APP 06 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to timely complete arrangements and preparations for ground breaking of 300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project by March.

He was presiding over 6th Policy Board meeting of PEDO here on Saturday. The meeting among others was attended by Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Hamyataullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Energy, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer of PEDO and other concerned officials.

Meeting gave go ahead to PEDO for awarding contract to winning construction companies for construction of Balakot Hydropower Station. Progress made on implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting of the Policy Board were also reviewed in the meeting

It was told that 300 MW Balakot Hydropower Project is located on river Kunhar and total estimated cost of project is 750 million dollar whereas total cost of PC-1 approved by ECNEC is Rs. 85,912 million. The bidding process and hiring of contractors for construction has been completed and a joint venture of two different construction companies has been formed.

Participants of meeting also approved joint venture of two construction companies and allowed PEDO to proceed and sign contract.

Meeting was informed that project would be executed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank and preparations are underway for foundation stone laying in March this year.

The meeting also approved a social enterprise model for operation and management of micro hydropower projects with a generating capacity of 100 KW and above.

Mahmood Khan

CM directs PEDO to complete arrangements for ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Project

There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters