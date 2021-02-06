Balochistan governor denounces Quetta attack

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has strongly condemned the hand grenade blast on Anscomb Road Quetta.

According to a Governor’s Secretariat statement issued here on Friday, Yasinzai said that the neferous motives of terrorists be foiled with national integrity.

The governor urged the law enforcement agencies to take stern action against the perpetrators involved in the crime. He directed the authorities concerned to provide all medical facilities to the injured.