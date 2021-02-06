ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

White sugar futures climb to near four-year high

Reuters 06 Feb 2021

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest level in nearly four years on Friday with the market buoyed by the strength of front month March in the run-up to next week’s expiry.

March white sugar rose $3.50, or 0.75%, to $468.90 per tonne by 1510 GMT after peaking at $474.10, the highest level for the front month contract since April 2017.

Dealers noted there appeared to be significant interest in taking delivery of sugar when the March contract expires next Friday.

Interest in taking delivery has been buoyed by tightness in the physical market linked to a shortage of containers in countries such as India which has left the market more reliant on the break bulk supplies on which the contract is based.

March raw sugar rose 0.11 cents, or 0.7%, to 16.16 cents per lb.

May New York cocoa was up $3, or 0.1%, at $2,453 a tonne.

Dealers noted the premium for front month March to May had widened to around $117 from $89 at the close on Thursday as the market waited to see the extent to which there would be interest in taking delivery.

Strong demand to receive cocoa against the December contract late last year led to a sharp rise in the front month’s premium to more than $200 a tonne at one point.

May London cocoa fell 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,657 pounds a tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.337 million tonnes between October 1 and January 31, down 3% from the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed on Friday. March arabica coffee rose 0.7 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.2475 per lb. March robusta coffee was up $1, or 0.1%, at $1,344 a tonne.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar White sugar

White sugar futures climb to near four-year high

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.