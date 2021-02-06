ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

B'stan governor says India inflicts atrocities on Kashmiris to control freedom struggle

APP 06 Feb 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that our Kashmiri brothers have been fighting for their right to self-determination against Indian occupational forces for a long time.

In a message on Kashmir Day, he said all kinds of atrocities are being inflicted on Kashmiri people to stop their struggle for freedom by India, but in spite of this, they are fighting for their rights and freedom with great patience and perseverance.

He said that Pakistan has always supported the legitimate position of its Kashmiri brethren in every forum and was also highlighting the atrocities committed against them at the international level.

Balochistan governor said that its completed occupation of Kashmir by India and repeal of Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution was not only a violation of all laws and values but also exposed India's own savage and undemocratic face to the world.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day on February 5 was to fully support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers for independence.

In this regard, Pakistan has been demanding from the beginning that the light of UN resolutions, the people of Occupied Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination so that they can decide their own destiny, he said.

He stated therefore, it was imperative that the attention of the international community be drawn to the Kashmir issue and that international opinion be established in its favor.

Governor Yasinzai prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success and prosperity to all Kashmir brothers in their struggle for independence.

Kashmiris Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Governor Balochistan B'stan governor

B'stan governor says India inflicts atrocities on Kashmiris to control freedom struggle

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.