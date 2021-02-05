ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ recoups weekly decline as oil rally offsets job losses

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback.
  • Canada sheds 212,800 jobs in January.
  • Price of US oil rises 1.7%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield touches 11-month high at 1.018%.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rose against its US counterpart on Friday, clawing back its decline over the week, as higher oil prices offset domestic data showing the economy lost far more jobs than expected in January.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2781 to the greenback, or 78.24 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2780 to 1.2832. For the week, the loonie was nearly unchanged.

Canada shed 212,800 jobs in January, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, missing analyst estimates of a loss of 47,500 jobs, Statistics Canada data showed. Economists said a lot of the weakness was temporary after lockdowns were implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate data showed a rise in Canada's exports and a drop in its imports in December, with the country's trade deficit with the world narrowing more than expected to C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion).

Global shares approached record highs while oil, one of Canada's major exports, topped recent milestones, as progress in vaccine distribution and US stimulus hopes prompted bets on further normalization in the global economy.

US crude prices were trading at their highest since last January, up 1.7% at $57.17 a barrel, while the US dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Still, the greenback was headed for its best weekly gain since September, as confidence grew that the US economic recovery will outpace that of its global peers. Data showed US nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 last month.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4 basis points at 1.004%. It touched its highest intraday level since last March at 1.018%.

Canadian Dollar forex market currency rates The loonie

C$ recoups weekly decline as oil rally offsets job losses

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters