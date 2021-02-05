THE RUPEE: Rising trend

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee registered gains against US Dollar in both the inter-bank and open markets. It also went up against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 159.85 and 159.95 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 159.90 and 160.10 respectively. Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.45 and 43.70 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.35 and 42.55 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs.159.90 Open Offer Rs.160.10 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs.159.85 Offer Rate Rs.159.95 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading versus the US dollar and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.50 against Wednesday's closing trend of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against last rate of Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021