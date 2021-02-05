ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021   08.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021   11.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021        -         03.02.2021            65(I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021   11.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Ferozsons Laboratories        05.02.2021   12.02.2021   12.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021   12.02.2021          -                    -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021        -         08.02.2021            25(I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021        -         08.02.2021           200(I)
(DAWHSC-1) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          10.02.2021   16.02.2021        -              -                    -
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021   18.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021        -         10.02.2021          3.3(II)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021        -         11.02.2021           250(I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank           13.02.2021   19.02.2021        -              -                    -
Chashma Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021   25.02.2021     11.02.2021            50(F)
Premier Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021   25.02.2021          -                    -
Macter International          16.02.2021   23.02.2021        -         12.02.2021            19(I)
Indus Dyeing & Mfg            17.02.2021   24.02.2021   24.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Hascol Petroleum              17.02.2021   23.02.2021   23.02.2021(u)       -                    -
PIC Terminal                  17.02.2021   24.02.2021   24.02.2021(u)       -                    -
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021        -         15.02.2021           200(I)
Sunrays Textile Mills         17.02.2021   24.02.2021   24.02.2021(u)       -                    -
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021   25.02.2021          -                  Nil
Faran Sugar Mills             18.02.2021   24.02.2021   24.02.2021          -                  Nil
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021        -              -                    -
Bank Alfalah                  06.03.2021   09.03.2021   09.03.2021     04.03.2021            20(F)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021   18.03.2021     10.03.2021            34(F)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021     11.03.2021            45(F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -         11.03.2021            30(I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -         11.03.2021            35(I)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021          -                  Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021          -                  Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021   14.04.2021     05.04.2021            50(F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

