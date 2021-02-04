World
France to receive first AstraZeneca shots by end of the week, says PM
- It was imperative that more citizens followed the government's home-working rules, the prime minister added.
04 Feb 2021
PARIS: Prime Minister Jean Castex said France will take delivery of its first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at the end of the week, a step that will help accelerate its faltering rollout after supply shortages from other manufacturers.
France would make 1.7 million additional appointments available between late February and the end of March and was on track to hit a target of 4 million people vaccinated by the end of February, he told a news conference.
France to receive first AstraZeneca shots by end of the week, says PM
