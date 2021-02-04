Kuwait firm to invest in cattle breeding, solar and water projects in Sindh

Enertech, a Kuwaiti State-Owned Enterprise has expressed interest to invest in water, solar and food security sectors of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has a comprehensive plan to boost the agriculture sector by installing solar tube wells and introducing calf breeding for export. “This initiative would be made with the support of the private sector or on a Public Private Partnership basis.”

This he said while talking to a delegation of Enertech led by its CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi. The visiting delegation told the chief minister that they were interested in working with the provincial government in the water sector, including distribution, solar systems, and cattle breeding for Hilal meat.

“Our company would make direct investment and where necessary they would work on PPP mode,” the CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi said.

The chief minister said that his government was launching a water scheme to provide tap water in different districts of Karachi. “We would welcome you if the Kuwaiti company started a water distribution system in the city,” he said.

CM Sindh said that the provincial agriculture department has vast cattle farming centers. “We would welcome Enertech to work with the agriculture department to promote new calf breeds and grow them for export of Hilal meat,” he said and added another project of installation of solar tube wells was in the pipeline. The Kuwaiti company can participate in the project and extend helping hands to install solar tubewells in the province.