ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -9.56 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,682 Decreased By ▼ -303.67 (-1.17%)
KSE100 46,932 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 23.09 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kuwait firm to invest in cattle breeding, solar and water projects in Sindh

  • “Our company would make direct investment and where necessary they would work on PPP mode,” the CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi said.
Ali Ahmed 04 Feb 2021

Enertech, a Kuwaiti State-Owned Enterprise has expressed interest to invest in water, solar and food security sectors of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has a comprehensive plan to boost the agriculture sector by installing solar tube wells and introducing calf breeding for export. “This initiative would be made with the support of the private sector or on a Public Private Partnership basis.”

This he said while talking to a delegation of Enertech led by its CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi. The visiting delegation told the chief minister that they were interested in working with the provincial government in the water sector, including distribution, solar systems, and cattle breeding for Hilal meat.

“Our company would make direct investment and where necessary they would work on PPP mode,” the CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi said.

The chief minister said that his government was launching a water scheme to provide tap water in different districts of Karachi. “We would welcome you if the Kuwaiti company started a water distribution system in the city,” he said.

CM Sindh said that the provincial agriculture department has vast cattle farming centers. “We would welcome Enertech to work with the agriculture department to promote new calf breeds and grow them for export of Hilal meat,” he said and added another project of installation of solar tube wells was in the pipeline. The Kuwaiti company can participate in the project and extend helping hands to install solar tubewells in the province.

Pakistan Murad Ali Shah kuwait CM Sindh investments Enertech cattle breeding

Kuwait firm to invest in cattle breeding, solar and water projects in Sindh

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters