ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -9.56 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,682 Decreased By ▼ -303.67 (-1.17%)
KSE100 46,932 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 23.09 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Danske looks forward to lower costs, impairments next year

  • Danske reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($234.06 million), just below the 1.5 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank on Thursday said it expected profits to come in higher next year due to lower costs and fewer impairment charges after reporting fourth-quarter net profit slightly below expectations.

Danske said it expected net profit for 2021 to come in between 9 and 11 billion crowns and loan impairments, a measure of how many loans could turn bad, at no more than 3.5 billion.

"Our outlook is based on an expectation of slightly higher total income than in 2020, subject mainly to commercial momentum and broader economic developments, while both expenses and impairments are expected to be lower in 2021," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement.

Denmark's biggest bank said it would propose a dividend of 2 crowns per share, below its general payout ratio, but in line with recommendations by Denmark's banking watchdog, it said.

Danske reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($234.06 million), just below the 1.5 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Danske said an internal investigation into possible money-laundering in Danske's Estonian branch has been finalised and the findings have been reported to relevant authorities.

Danske Bank Denmark lockdown Refinitiv Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels

Danske looks forward to lower costs, impairments next year

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters