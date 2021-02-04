ANL 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.47%)
ASC 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.78%)
ASL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.7%)
AVN 99.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.88%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 120.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1%)
EPCL 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
FFBL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
HUBC 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.69%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.22%)
KAPCO 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.8%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
POWER 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
PPL 94.80 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
PRL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.21%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.06%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
TRG 115.32 Decreased By ▼ -8.38 (-6.77%)
UNITY 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 5,036 Increased By ▲ 13.73 (0.27%)
BR30 25,843 Decreased By ▼ -142.21 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,091 Increased By ▲ 157.29 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 104.3 (0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators Thursday to discuss volatility

  • Yellen will meet with the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve Board.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet top financial regulators on Thursday to discuss recent volatility in financial markets driven by trading in stocks, including GameStop Corp, the Department of Treasury said.

Yellen will meet with the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve Board, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the statement said.

GameStop and other social media darlings rebounded in calmer trading on Wednesday from their sharp sell-off in the prior session as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter US trading regulations.

Janet Yellen Federal Reserve Bank US Treasury and Department of Commerce GameStop Corp

US Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators Thursday to discuss volatility

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters