Business & Finance GHNL (Ghandhara Nissan Limited) 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17%

Ghandhara Nissan announces to manufacture Chery passenger cars in Pakistan

  • In line with the government's initiative to implement EV Policy, the company will introduce its lineup of electric vehicles in Pakistan in the next 2-3 years.
Ali Ahmed Updated 04 Feb 2021

Ghandhara Nissan, one of Pakistan’s leading brand in auto industry, have planned to bring investment of worth Rs 2.4 billion in automobile sector in collaboration with M/s Chery Group, China.

Muazzam Pervaiz Khan, CEO, Ghandhara Nissan Ltd. along with his team visited Board of Investment to present business plan for their upcoming venture to Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, BOI.

The venture in collaboration with M/s Chery Group, China will bring investment worth Rs. 2.4 billion. Ghandhara Nissan will launch the latest passenger cars ranging from hatchbacks to sedans, crossovers to SUVs & electric vehicles.

In line with the government's initiative to implement EV Policy, the company will introduce its lineup of electric vehicles in Pakistan in the next 2-3 years.

"This is to inform that Gandhara Nissan Limited has entered into formal arrangements with their Chery International Cooperation, Wuhu, China for manufacturing and distribution of Chery passenger cars (SUVs / crossovers) in Pakistan. The company has submitted its business plan to board of investment full stop the project will be executed after getting regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other ancillary requirements," notified Ghandhara Nissan

M/s Chery Group is a leading brand of Chinese Auto Industry. The company has established a complete R/D system with more than 11,000 patents and 3,200 dedicated R /D Staff.

Chery has over 2,600 pilot projects with 23 professional modules covering vehicle and component reliability, handling stability, NVH, safety and environmental adaptability, emissions, materials and other properties of test development and verification capabilities.

Secretary BOI appreciated the planned product line which will provide value for money and offer top of the line safety features to Pakistani consumers. She assured of BOI’s full support & facilitation for the successful execution.

BOI auto sector ghandhara nissan chery EV Policy

