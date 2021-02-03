PTI collected funds in most transparent manner: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said his party has collected the funds in the most transparent manner.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the PTI has provided details of about forty thousand donors. However, the PML-N and the PPP have failed to provide the details of their donors.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways said the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received funds from Libya and Iraq. He said the opposition parties will not be allowed to escape from the foreign funding case.