Pakistan
PTI collected funds in most transparent manner: Farrukh
- He said the PTI has provided details of about forty thousand donors.
03 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said his party has collected the funds in the most transparent manner.
Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the PTI has provided details of about forty thousand donors. However, the PML-N and the PPP have failed to provide the details of their donors.
Parliamentary Secretary for Railways said the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received funds from Libya and Iraq. He said the opposition parties will not be allowed to escape from the foreign funding case.
Jeff Bezos announces to step down as Amazon CEO
PTI collected funds in most transparent manner: Farrukh
SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional
Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan
Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Read more stories
Comments