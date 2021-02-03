ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.92%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.11%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
DGKC 118.76 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.68%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
TRG 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 26,120 Increased By ▲ 176.09 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,961 Increased By ▲ 380.22 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 180.9 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

  • Top seed Wawrinka, who sent down 14 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoint chances in the match, will continue his bid for a first ATP crown since winning in Geneva in 2017 and takes on local favourite Alex Bolt on Thursday.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka warmed up for the season's first Grand Slam with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the last 16 of the Murray River Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, three-times major champion Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.

Top seed Wawrinka, who sent down 14 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoint chances in the match, will continue his bid for a first ATP crown since winning in Geneva in 2017 and takes on local favourite Alex Bolt on Thursday.

Wawrinka underwent knee surgery following his last title and had trouble with niggling injuries through 2018 during which his ranking fell to 263. He is currently ranked 35th.

Wawrinka's coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old, who won the 2014 Australian Open, will make a final push for success before the end of his career.

The Australian Open begins on Monday.

Australian Open Alexander Zverev Wawrinka Daniel Vallverdu Mikhail Kukushkin

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters