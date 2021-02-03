ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.76%)
Mexico authorizes Russia's Sputnik V virus vaccine

  • Regulatory agency Cofepris has just granted authorization for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health regulator on Tuesday approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the government announced, following the release of positive trial results.

Regulatory agency Cofepris "has just granted authorization for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine," deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-GGatell told a news conference.

