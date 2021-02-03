ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Four TikTokers including woman killed by armed men

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Four TikTokers, including a woman were killed by armed men near Anklesaria Hospital, in the jurisdictions of Nabi Bux police station in the wee hours Tuesday.

The police said the incident appeared to be a case of personal enmity, however the exact motive and culprits involved behind this deadly assault were yet to be investigated.

The victims have been identified as Muskan Sheikh,32, resident of Landhi, Saddam Hussein, son of Abdullah Jan, Rehan Shah, son of Naseer Hussain Shah both from Baldia Town; and Aamir Khan, 25, son of Asif Khan, resident of Patel Para.

Police said they were travelling in a car - Honda City, bearing registration number AEN-548 when unknown men opened fire on them, killing Amir and Muskan on the spot, while their friends Saddam Hussain and Rehan Shah succumbed to their injuries on way to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Sarfaraz Nawaz, SP City told the media that the police is trying to obtain CCTV footage from the nearby cameras. Nine bullet shells of 9mm pistol were recovered from the crime scene, he added.

